Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic incidents are still a major contributor to hospital admissions and trauma-related mortality. The aim of this nationwide study was to examine risk-adjusted traffic injury mortality to determine whether hospital type was an independent survival factor.



METHODS: Data on all patients admitted to Swedish hospitals with traffic-related injuries, based on International Classification of Diseases codes, between 2001 and 2011 were extracted from the Swedish inpatient and cause of death registries. Using the binary outcome measure of death or survival, data were analysed using logistic regression, adjusting for age, sex, comorbidity, severity of injury and hospital type. The severity of injury was established using the International Classification of Diseases Injury Severity Score (ICISS).



RESULTS: The final study population consisted of 152,693 hospital admissions. Young individuals (0-25 years of age) were overrepresented, accounting for 41% of traffic-related injuries. Men were overrepresented in all age categories. Fatalities at university hospitals had the lowest mean (SD) ICISS 0.68 (0.19). Regional and county hospitals had mean ICISS 0.75 (0.15) and 0.77 (0.15), respectively, for fatal traffic incidents. The crude overall mortality in the study population was 1193, with a mean ICISS 0.72 (0.17). Fatalities at university hospitals had the lowest mean ICISS 0.68 (0.19). Regional and county hospitals had mean ICISS 0.75 (0.15) and 0.77 (0.15), respectively, for fatal traffic incidents.When regional and county hospitals were merged into one group and its risk-adjusted mortality compared with university hospitals, no significant difference was found. A comparison between hospital groups with the most severely injured patients (ICISS ≤0.85) also did not show a significant difference (odds ratio, 1.13; 95% confidence interval, 0.97-1.32).



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that, in Sweden, the type of hospital does not influence risk adjusted traffic related mortality, where the most severely injured patients are transported to the university hospitals and centralization of treatment is common.

Language: en