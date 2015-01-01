Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Misuse/abuse of pregabalin is increasing worldwide. French Poison Control Centers (PCCs) recently received several unusual calls regarding the recreational use of pregabalin in adolescents. This study aims to describe this new and specific population of pregabalin misusers.



METHODS: We extracted all cases of pregabalin intentional exposures reported to the French National Database of Poisonings (FNDP) from 2004 to 2020. We compared the proportion of recreational exposure to pregabalin between adolescents (10-17 years) and adults (>18 years). We reviewed all cases of pregabalin recreational exposures in adolescent in order to describe the characteristics of this population.



RESULTS: During the study period, 382 cases of acute intentional exposure to pregabalin were reported in adolescents and 1188 in adults, 94/382 (24.6%) and 43/1188 (3.6%) were pregabalin recreational use, respectively (p < .0001). Almost all cases of pregabalin recreational use in adolescent were reported from 2018 (86/94; 91%). Most of those adolescent patients were males (male/female ratio - 5.3:1) and the median age was 15 years (range: 11-17.8). They were homeless or living in migrant shelters in most of the cases (73/90, 81%). Two-third of these exposures (62/94; 66%) involved other toxicant(s) than pregabalin. Most of the patients remains asymptomatic (10/94; 11%), or developed minor to moderate neurological symptoms (76/94; 81%). Eight developed severe symptoms (8/94; 8%) including coma (5/8) or generalized seizures (2/8). Five patients (5/8) required oro-tracheal intubation. No fatality was reported.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed a sharp increase in pregabalin recreational use in adolescents in France. It should lead to prevention campaigns, targeted at the population at risk described in this study.

