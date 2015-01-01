|
Abstract
|
n 2019, the death rate in the United States for motor vehicle traffic injury was 11.1 per 100,000 standard population. The four states with the highest age-adjusted death rates were Mississippi (24.2), Alabama (19.8), New Mexico (19.1), and South Carolina (18.9). The four jurisdictions with the lowest age-adjusted death rates were Rhode Island (6.1), District of Columbia (6.1), New York (5.1), and Massachusetts (4.9).
