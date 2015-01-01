Abstract

n 2019, the death rate in the United States for motor vehicle traffic injury was 11.1 per 100,000 standard population. The four states with the highest age-adjusted death rates were Mississippi (24.2), Alabama (19.8), New Mexico (19.1), and South Carolina (18.9). The four jurisdictions with the lowest age-adjusted death rates were Rhode Island (6.1), District of Columbia (6.1), New York (5.1), and Massachusetts (4.9).



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Mortality, 2019. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



Age-adjusted death rates (deaths per 100,000 standard population) were calculated using the direct method and the 2000 U.S. standard population. The 2019 U.S. rate was 11.1.



Motor vehicle traffic injuries are identified with International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes V02-V04[.1,.9], V09.2, V12-V14[.3-.9], V19[.4-.6], V20-V28[.3-.9], V29-V79[.4-.9], V80[.3-.5], V81.1, V82.1, V83-V86[.0-.3], V87[.0-.8], and V89.2. Decedents included motor vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, pedal cyclists, and pedestrians.

Language: en