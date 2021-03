Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interprofessional education (IPE) aims to prepare future nurses for collaboration with healthcare professionals. Army style lane training may be an effective pedagogical technique for delivering emergency care and mass casualty training while incorporating IPE.



PURPOSE: This study sought to determine attitudes toward IPE and teamwork in pre-licensure, undergraduate nursing students following a lane training simulation.



METHOD: Pre- and postsimulation surveys containing sociodemographic, reflection, and KidSIM Attitude Toward Teamwork in Training Undergoing Designed Educational Simulation (KidSIM) items (Sigalet et al., 2012) were conducted.



RESULTS: The KidSIM tool was deemed reliable (α = .98). Paired sample t tests resulted in significant increases for the KiDSIM and its subscales, with the exception of communication. However, communication, along with situation assessment and teamwork were reported to be most enhanced by students.



CONCLUSION: Results support using the Army lane training model in an IPE environment for teaching emergency care, triage, and mass casualty procedures.

