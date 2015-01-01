Abstract

Taxi order demand prediction is of tremendous importance for continuous upgrading of an intelligent transportation system to realise city-scale and personalised services. An accurate short-term taxi demand prediction model in both spatial and temporal relations can assist a city pre-allocate its resources and facilitate city-scale taxi operation management in a megacity. To address problems similar to the above, in this study, we proposed a multi-zone order demand prediction model to predict short-term taxi order demand in different zones at city-scale. A two-step methodology was developed, including order zone division and multi-zone order prediction. For the zone division step, the K-means++ spatial clustering algorithm was used, and its parameter k was estimated by the between-within proportion index. For the prediction step, six methods (backpropagation neural network, support vector regression, random forest, average fusion-based method, weighted fusion-based method, and k-nearest neighbour fusion-based method) were used for comparison. To demonstrate the performance, three multi-zone weighted accuracy indictors were proposed to evaluate the order prediction ability at city-scale. These models were implemented and validated on real-world taxi order demand data from a three-month consecutive collection in Shenzhen, China. Experiment on the city-scale taxi demand data demonstrated the superior prediction performance of the multi-zone order demand prediction model with the k-nearest neighbour fusion-based method based on the proposed accuracy indicator.

Language: en