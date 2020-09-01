Abstract

Suicidal behaviour is a global public health problem, and one population group with high prevalence rates is medical students, especially in the ideation component. Various models have tried to explain it, but there are few inferential studies in the Colombian population. The structural equation models used in controlled social sciences to explain this problem and their analytical power allow generalisations to be made with a certain degree of precision. These analyses require a large amount of data for robust estimation, which limits their usability when there are restrictions to access the data, as is the case today due to Covid-19, and a question that stands out in these models is the evaluation of the fit. Through a set of 1,200 simulated data, an appropriate model fit was found (x(524)(2)=1.732,300;p<0,001, CFI = 0.97, GFI = 0.97, TLI = 0.97, RMSEA = 0.04[0.042-0.046], SRMR = 0.06) for the predictors of depression and perceived burdensomeness, which were analysed using the JASP program. The role of thwarted belongingness is discussed, as well as the appropriateness of the assessment instrument used to evaluate it an considerations regarding suicidal ideation monitoring, evaluation and intervention in medical students.

Language: es