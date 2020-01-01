Abstract

INTRODUCTION: According to national studies, the use of illicit drugs is growing in Colombia. With this, the prevalence of substance use disorders and the set of health effects related to this practice also increases. Knowledge of the factors associated with the use of illicit drugs is necessary to guide the comprehensive care of the phenomenon.



METHODS: This is a systematic review of reviews on factors associated with the consumption of illicit drugs with seven databases and evaluation of the quality of the manuscripts according to AMSTAR.



RESULTS: Information was extracted from 38 reviews on individual factors associated with the use of illicit drugs. Demographic factors are associated with consumption through other factors. There is evidence of the association between mental and behavioural disorders and personality disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: The likelihood of consumption of illicit substances and disorders due to their use is affected by a set of personal factors including sociodemographic characteristics, mental health conditions, sexual behaviour, legal drug use, age of onset and risk perception.

Language: es