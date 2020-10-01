SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Oh JH, Yoo JR, Ko SY, Kang JH, Lee SK, Jeong W, Seong GM, Lee HJ, Song SW. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(1): 102-107.

10.1016/j.shaw.2020.10.004

33732534

BACKGROUND: This study was conducted to identify the association between sleep duration and suicidal ideation among farmers in Korea.

METHODS: We used Safety for Agricultural Injuries of Farmers cohort data collected from September 2015 to June 2018, which was an agricultural survey on the health and behaviors of adult farmers in Jeju island, Korea.

RESULTS: A total of 964 participants were included in the analysis, and 3.7% of them were identified with having suicidal ideation. The frequencies of average daily sleep duration of <6 h (short sleep), 6-8 h (normal sleep), and >8 h (long sleep) were 24.4%, 70%, and 5.6%, respectively. Multivariate analyses revealed that short sleep duration was significantly associated with suicidal ideation compared with normal sleep duration (odds ratio = 2.49, 95% confidence interval = 1.07-5.77).

CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that short sleep duration in farmers result in higher suicidal ideation. Because individuals who have suicidal ideation often commit suicide, careful monitoring is required to prevent suicide in farmers with short sleep duration.


Language: en

Farmers; Suicide; Sleep; Thinking

