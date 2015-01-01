Abstract

The paper presents the results of a comparative epidemiological study of thermal injury and fatal hypothermia based on the results of consolidated reports of the Bureau of Forensic Medicine of the Moscow Department of Health for 2017-2019. It was analyzed the archival material for three calendar years. It was used a continuous retrospective research method with an assessment of the general aggregate of the death incidence from thermal injury and hypothermia in Moscow in 2017-2019 by means of nonparametric statistical methods. Deaths from thermal injury and hypothermia are the most often accidents. The incidence of this type of death is characterized by ups and downs depending on the season. May, January and December are the most dangerous for burns. A similar pattern, with the exception of May, was noted for hypothermia. It was found that men aged 50-70 and women of 70-90 years old die most often. It was determined that most social characteristics (education, being married, etc.) alter the average age when deaths occur. The results obtained provide statistical justification for further more thorough study of thermal injury and hypothermia.

Language: ru