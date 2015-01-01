Abstract

Is to determine the features of the injuries formation in children-pedestrians in a collision with moving cars on the basis of studying the nature and localization of injuries on the body of the victims. It was analyzed the materials of the forensic medical examination of 140 children death cases (91 boys and 49 girls) caused by a collision of moving cars with pedestrian-children aged 6 to 17 years. It was found that the majority of children-pedestrians with a car injury develop concomitant craniocerebral trauma (CCT) (78%), concomitant trauma of the chest (CT) (46.4%) and abdomen (50.2%), spinal cord injury (SCI) (25.7%) and fractures of the limb bones (55%). TBI is quite often accompanied by fractures of the bones of the vault and base of the skull. For CT of the chest and organs of the chest cavity, unilateral fractures of the ribs and bruises of the lungs are typical. In the structure of the abdomen organs CT, damage to the parenchymal organs prevails. In SCI, damage to the structures of the cervical and thoracic spinal column is more common, while separation of the spinal cord is quite common. This type of injury is characterized by the formation of femurs fractures, bones of the lower leg and upper limbs.

Language: ru