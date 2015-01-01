|
Citation
|
Yagmurov OD, Nazarova NE. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2021; 64(2): 43-45.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A case from practice is presented - the infliction of fatal self-harm with clerical scissors with the formation of a comminuted depressed terrace-like fracture of the cranial vault. The given case is interesting for forensic experts, first of all, because it demonstrates the possibility of suicide with an unusual object - scissors and an area of injury that is unlikely for self-infliction - the vault of the skull.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
suicide; scissor injuries; sharp object trauma