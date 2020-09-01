Abstract

The purpose of the study was to determine the frequency of vision diagnoses after concussion in adolescents and evaluate the sensitivity and specificity of physician-administered screening for detecting convergence and accommodative disorders post-concussion. We enrolled participants 11 to 17 years old, assessed 4 to 12 weeks following a diagnosed concussion. During the initial concussion examination, a sports medicine physician measured the near point of convergence (NPC), monocular accommodative amplitude (AA), and symptoms using the Convergence Insufficiency Symptom Survey (CISS). A comprehensive oculomotor evaluation was performed by an optometrist. One hundred and thirteen adolescents were enrolled, with a mean age of 15.2 years. Seventy-nine of the 113 (70%) participants had at least one oculomotor diagnosis after concussion, with the most common problems being vergence disorders (60%) and accommodative disorders (57%). The most common vergence disorder was convergence insufficiency (35%). Among accommodative disorders, the most common problem was accommodative insufficiency (35%). In all, 47% of the participants had more than one oculomotor diagnosis following concussion. The sensitivity of physician screening using measures of NPC, AA, and CISS for detecting convergence and accommodative insufficiency was 63%, 43%, 48%, respectively. The results of this study provide additional evidence that vision problems are common in adolescents with persistent concussion symptoms in the sub-acute phase 4 to 12 weeks post-concussion, and current physician screening methods using the NPC, AA, or the CISS underperform. Thus, it is prudent that adolescents with post-concussion symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks post injury receive a comprehensive oculomotor examination.

