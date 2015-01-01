Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adult emergency department mortality remains high in resource-limited lower-income countries. The majority of deaths occur within the first 24 h of presentation to the emergency department. Many of these mortality's can be alleviated with appropriate interventions. This study was aimed to assess the magnitude, cause, and factors related to very early mortality in patients presented to the emergency department of Tikur Anbesa Specialized Tertiary Hospital, Ethiopia from March 2018 to 2020.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional retrospective chart review. Retrospective data were collected from the records of all patients who died within 72 h of emergency department presentation from March 2018 to 2020. Data entered using Epi data 4.2.1 and analyzed using SPSS Version 23. Using the Chi-square test, binary and multiple logistic regression analysis were carried out to measure the association of variables of interest and very early emergency mortality. P-value < 0.05, odds ratio with 95% CI were used to identify the significant factors.



RESULTS: Between March 2018 to 2020, 30,086 patients visited the ED and 604 patients died within 72 h of presentation (274 died within 24 h and 232 within > 24-72 h). Shock (36.7%) and road traffic accidents (3.16%) were the major causes of death. Triage category red AOR 0.23 95% CI 0.1-0.55 and duration of illness 4-24 h AOR 0.47 95% CI 0.26-0.87 were significantly associated with decreased very early emergency department mortality. Meanwhile, co-morbid disease HIV AIDS AOR 2.72 95% CI 1.01-7.30 and residence Addis Ababa AOR 2.78 95% CI 1.36-5.68 and Oromia AOR 3.23 95% CI 1.58-6.54 were found significantly associated with increased very early emergency department mortality.



CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS: The mortality burden of a road traffic accident and shock in the TASTH is significant and the magnitude of ED mortality differs between these groups. Residence Addis Ababa and Oromia, triage category red, co-morbid disease HIV AIDS, and duration of symptom 4-24 h were significantly associated with early emergency department mortality. Early detection and intervention are required to minimize emergency mortality.

