Abstract

As part of the critical appraisal exercise in our center, we reviewed the article published in BMC Oral Health, titled "Impact of uncomplicated traumatic dental injuries on the quality of life of children and adolescents: a systematic review and meta-analysis" authored by Lopez et al. (BMC Oral Health 19(1):224, 2019). We noted a plausible error that can influence the outcomes of this systematic review and meta-analysis which necessitates interpreting the findings of this systematic review with caution.

Language: en