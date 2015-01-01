SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bourdillon A, Salehi PP, Steren B, Pei KY, Lee YH. J. Craniofac. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/SCS.0000000000007619

unavailable

Sports-related injuries contribute to a considerable proportion of pediatric and adolescent craniofacial trauma, which can have severe and longstanding consequences on physical and mental health. The growing popularity of sports within this at-risk group warrants further characterization of such injuries in order to enhance management and prevention strategies. In this study, the authors summarized key trends in 1452 sports-related injuries among individuals aged 16 to 19 using the American College of Surgeon's Trauma Quality Improvement Program database from 2014 to 2016. The authors observed a preponderance of injuries associated with skateboarding, snowboarding, and skiing, with significantly higher percentages of traumatic brain injuries among skateboarding-related traumas. Notably, we observed that traumatic brain injurie rates were slightly higher among subjects who wore helmets. Intensive care unit durations and hospital stays appeared to vary by sport and craniofacial fracture. Altogether, this study contributes to the adolescent sports-related injuries and craniofacial trauma literature.


Language: en
