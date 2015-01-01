Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Determine compliance with and effectiveness of California regulations in reducing farmworkers' heat-related illness (HRI) risk and identify main factors contributing to HRI.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional study of Latino farmworkers, core body temperature (CBT), work rate, and environmental temperature (WBGT) were monitored over a work shift by individual ingestible thermistors, accelerometers, and weather stations, respectively. Multiple logistic modeling was used to identify risk factors for elevated CBT.



RESULTS: Although farms complied with Cal/OSHA regulations, worker training of HRI prevention and hydration replacement rates were insufficient. In modeling (AOR [95% CI]) male sex (3.74 [1.22 - 11.54]), WBGT (1.22 [1.08 - 1.38]), work rate (1.004 [1.002 - 1.006]), and increased BMI (1.11 [1.10 - 1.29]) were all independently associated with elevated CBT.



CONCLUSION: Risk of HRI was exacerbated by work rate and environmental temperature despite farms following Cal/OSHA regulations.

Language: en