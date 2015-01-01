Abstract

In Bangladesh, pedestrians remain the most neglected road user group in terms of research and safety measures, even though they are involved in nearly 50% of all fatal collisions. In the Dhaka metropolitan area, this statistic rises to around 65%. To reduce the recurrence of such collisions, it is necessary to understand the underlying thought processes of pedestrians, and how pedestrians interact with different road users, particularly when crossing the road. This study contributes to knowledge through the analysis of verbal data from 46 pedestrians, framed in terms of the Perceptual Cycle Model, where cognitive processes are described in terms of three categories: schema (mental templates), action (doing things), and world (environmental information). Concurrent verbal reports were provided by participants while they negotiated a busy area of mixed traffic in the centre of Dhaka city. The analysis revealed some of the factors that affected decision-making (for road crossing behaviour) at the different road sections. Many external factors (e.g., street sellers, rubbish blocking the path, lack of shade and poor pavement condition) prevented the pavement from being used and contributed to riskier road crossing behaviour. Some safety implications and related recommendations are presented.

Language: en