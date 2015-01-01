|
Kubota J, Sano T, Ronchi E. Safety Sci. 2021; 138: e105210.
The type and relative position of evacuation signage to evacuees' location can affect their likelihood to understand and comply with the information provided. To address this issue, a Virtual reality (VR) experiment with 60 participants was carried out to investigate the effect of signage vs viewer placement on the compliance with the indicated direction in case of evacuation. The VR experiments were conducted with a head mounted display. Different independent variables linked to the signage placement/type were investigated in a VR underground square scenario, namely (1) the installation position (i.e., distance, angle of interaction), and (2) the arrow type in use on the signage. Participants selected evacuation routes in VR and a questionnaire investigating their degree of confidence regarding their choice was performed.
Emergency; Evacuation; Signage; Underground station; Virtual reality; Way-finding