Citation
Di Meco A, Bennett JM, Batchelor J, Chekaluk E, Andrews E, Habib J. Safety Sci. 2021; 138: e105099.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Young drivers (individuals between the ages of 15 and 25 years) engage in unsafe driving more than any other age group, accounting for a large portion of youth mortality rates both in Australia and worldwide. Recent research has found a link between cognitive factors such as memory, attention and executive functions and driving performance in younger drivers. The aim of the current study was to explore the unique contribution made by specific cognitive domains to unsafe youth driving, with the intention of using cognitive measures to help identify unsafe drivers. Participants comprised 95 (72% female) undergraduate students aged between 18 and 24 years. Participants completed a demographic questionnaire, a battery of cognitive tests shown to be related to driving performance in older age groups and two simulated drives. Driving performance measures included speeding (percentage of time over the limit, and average speed greater than 10 km/h over the limit), collisions and lane keeping measured via the Standard Deviation of Lane Position (SDLP).
Language: en
Keywords
Cognitive functioning; Driving; Fitness to drive; Unsafe driving; Young drivers