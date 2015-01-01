|
Reshma H, Jayalakshmi R. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; 24(3): 188-193.
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
33746434
BACKGROUND: Pesticide poisoning is a burning occupational health issue across the world. The pesticide use in the cardamom plantations of Idukki district, Kerala, India is one of the world's highest. However, limited studies addressed its ill effects on the health of pesticide applicators. AIMS: To assess the magnitude of acute pesticide poisoning (APP) among pesticide applicators and understand the nature of severity based on their occupational characteristics. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted in 2018. A total of 300 pesticide applicators with minimum 1-year experience (79.3% males) were selected from 30 randomly selected cardamom plantations in Udumbanchola Taluk.
Language: en
Acute pesticide poisoning; cardamom plantations; Idukki; Kerala; pesticide applicators