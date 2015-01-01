|
Road trauma is a pervasive threat to global health and sustainable development. It is estimated that over 1.3 million people die every year in road crashes worldwide, while a further 20-50 million are injured. Unequivocally, road safety is an important challenge for governments and communities internationally. To address road trauma, a plethora of interventions have been implemented to enhance the safety of roads, vehicles and road users. Generally, one of the most recognised and effective interventions by governments is the use of legislation and enforcement to deter drivers from engaging in risky behaviours. Legislation in the form of road rules impacts behaviour by communicating behavioural standards that road users need to follow, while police enforcement encourages compliance with the rules by applying penalties to offenders. Traffic law enforcement involves activities such as roadside police checkpoints to detect alcohol or drug driving as well as automatic technology such as speed, red light and mobile phone detection cameras. The combination of evidence-based legislation and police enforcement, along with supporting public education has been shown to prevent risky driving behaviours such as speeding, drink driving and mobile phone use while driving.
