Abstract

In Reply Our recent investigation1 about the effects of CBD and THC on driving offers relevant insights for research and policy. This study confirmed previous findings from on-road and driving simulator studies2 showing that THC produces modest but clinically relevant driving impairment similar to that seen in drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%. It also showed that THC-induced impairment was transient and no longer present between 240 minutes and 300 minutes after vaporization, even though most drivers still tested positive for THC in blood. The presence of THC in the blood of a driver is therefore not necessarily an indicator of cannabis-induced driving impairment. Importantly, the time window of THC-induced impairment is neither fixed nor stable and may be prolonged with higher doses or oral formulations of THC.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

