Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Potentially inappropriate medication is associated with adverse health and functional outcomes, as well as increased health care costs.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence and types of potentially inappropriate medication according to the Beers criteria in community-dwelling older persons and to identify the major clinical and functional consequences of potentially inappropriate medication during two years of following.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a longitudinal, descriptive, and observational study that included 400 65-year or older community-dwelling people (48% women) selected by simple random sampling in 2012. In 2014, 372 people were re-evaluated and classified into two groups based on the presence or absence of potentially inappropriate medication through the follow-up period.



RESULTS: In total, 31% had polypharmacy (5-9 medications) and 1,8% had excessive polypharmacy (10 or more medications). The mean of the number of medications was higher in the potentially inappropriate medication group (3 vs. 5.78; p<0.001) and 21.9% still had the potentially inappropriate medication status during the follow-up; of them, 75% had one potentially inappropriate medication and 23% two. The presence of potentially inappropriate medication was more frequent among frail and depressed male individuals with a bad health self-assessment and comorbidities, especially diabetes mellitus and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In the group with sustained potentially inappropriate medication, we found a worsening health self-assessment, increased frailty, a higher incidence of recurrent falls and prevalence of depression, as well as a higher hospital admission rate, ambulatory medical consultation, and more prescribed medications. We did not find an impact on functional capacity.



CONCLUSIONS: We validated the negative effects of potentially inappropriate medication in the long run for the health of older people and, therefore, potentially inappropriate medications should be monitored in primary care services to avoid greater risks.

