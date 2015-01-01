Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cellular prion protein (PrPC) is a lipid raft protein abundant within CNS. It is regulated by a disintegrin and metalloproteinase domain containing protein 10 (ADAM10). PrPC has previously been implicated as a biomarker for TBI. ADAM10 has not been investigated as a TBI biomarker.



OBJECTIVE: We evaluated PrPC and ADAM10 as candidate biomarkers for TBI.



METHODS: We performed ELISA for ADAM10 and PrPC on plasma samples of patients with TBI admitted to Brigham and Women's Hospital. Plasma samples from 20 patients admitted for isolated TBI were acquired from a biobank with clinical information. Control plasma (37 samples) was acquired from a commercial source. GraphPad was used to conduct statistical analysis.



RESULTS: 37 controls and 20 TBI samples were collected. Of the patients with TBI, eight were mild, three were moderate, and nine were severe. Both PrPC and ADAM10 were elevated in patients with TBI compared with control (p < .001). ADAM10 exhibited greater expression in patients with worse clinical grade. There was no significant association of either PrPC or ADAM10 with time after injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that PrPC and ADAM10 appear to be useful potential tools for screening of TBI. ADAM10 is closely associated with clinical grade.

