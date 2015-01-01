CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Harris L, Hateley S, Baheerathan A, Malik O. Cureus 2021; 13(2): e13411.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
33758706
Abstract
We report a case of a previously well, 25-year-old Caucasian female whose diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) followed significant trauma. Her symptoms and signs developed quickly and satisfied the criteria for rapidly evolving relapsing-remitting MS. She was started on natalizumab (Tysabri) and was stabilized. We discuss the existing literature on traumatic demyelination and possible underlying mechanisms.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; demyelination; multiple sclerosis; whiplash