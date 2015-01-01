Abstract

This study evaluates whether parental provision of transportation for physical activity is associated with child/adolescent moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, while also evaluating community-level poverty. Self- and parental-reported surveys were administered with parents/caregivers and children in the Healthy Communities Study (N = 5138). Associations between individual-level demographics, community-level poverty, parental provision of transportation for physical activity, and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity were examined in multi-level models. Even when accounting for community-level poverty, which was significantly associated with lower moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, parental provision of transportation for physical activity was positively associated with greater moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. This study provides evidence for the importance of considering multiple systems of influence (e.g., community and individual factors) and considering how gaps in physical activity transportation for youth can be addressed in future health policies.

