Abstract

PURPOSE: This article consists of a systematic review of the literature, which verified whether the use and types of helmets reduce the occurrence and severity of facial fractures in hospitalized motorcyclists after traffic accidents.



METHODS: Prevalence studies and cohort studies, published in Latin American languages with no restrictions on publication dates, were considered. Two authors independently screened reference lists for eligible articles, assessed them for inclusion criteria, and extracted the data using a specific form. Twenty-six articles were selected, all prevalence studies.



RESULTS: The patients who used a helmet had a lower prevalence and severity of facial fractures, compared to patients who did not wear a helmet. There were no differences in the occurrence of lower third fractures between patients who used or did not wear a helmet at the time of the trauma; as well as in meta-analysis of occurrence and severity of facial trauma between helmet types (open or closed).



CONCLUSIONS: It can be concluded that the use of helmet leads to a lower number of fractures and severity of trauma when compared to nonuse. Regarding the type of helmet, there was no difference in the occurrence and severity of facial fracture in individuals who used closed or opened helmet.

Language: en