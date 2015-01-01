Abstract

PURPOSE: Many individuals drive with uncorrected refractive errors, which has implications for night driving, where poor visibility contributes to the increased crash risk relative to daytime. This study explored how small amounts of refractive blur affects the judgment of the walking direction of night-time pedestrians and whether different types of retro-reflective clothing influence this effect.



METHODS: Judgement of the walking direction of night-time pedestrians was investigated for 20 young participants with normal vision (mean age, 21.8 ± 1.6 years) for two levels of binocular blur (+0.50DS, +1.00DS) compared to baseline (best-corrected refractive correction). Participants seated in a stationary car with low beam headlamps observed a pedestrian wearing three clothing conditions: retro-reflective vest (1) and retro-reflective biomotion clothing (incorporating thin (2) or thick (3) retro-reflective strips), who walked across the road in three directions (straight across, away or towards the car). The order of conditions was randomised among participants. Participants reported the perceived pedestrian walking direction and how confident they rated their response. Outcome measures included the proportion of correct responses (response accuracy) and confidence ratings.



RESULTS: Blur had a significant effect on accuracy in judging pedestrian walking direction; accuracy decreased significantly with increasing blur (p < 0.001), with all blur levels being significantly different from one another. The effect of pedestrian clothing was also significant (p < 0.001); direction judgements were least accurate for vest, followed by both thin and thick biomotion, where accuracy judgements were similar. There was also a significant interaction between blur and clothing (p < 0.05). Similar trends were found for confidence ratings across the blur and clothing conditions. Greater confidence was significantly associated with increased response accuracy for the biomotion clothing, but not the vest.



CONCLUSION: Findings highlight that even small amounts of blur (+0.50DS), that do not reduce visual acuity below the legal driving limits, reduce the ability to accurately judge pedestrian walking direction at night. Retro-reflective clothing in a biomotion configuration facilitated the highest accuracy and confidence in judgment of pedestrian walking direction, for both thin and thick strips compared to vest, for all blur levels.

Language: en