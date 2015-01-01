Abstract

PURPOSE: Compared to studies on moderate and severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), less literature exists concerning the consequences of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) on community integration and life satisfaction, especially in the early phase of recovery. Moreover, a better understanding of the variables that contribute to community integration and life satisfaction is still needed. The aim of the study was to assess the association of mood, fatigue and post-concussive symptoms with community integration and life satisfaction early following mTBI.Research method: A total of 85 participants aged between 18 and 61 years who sustained mTBI were included. Participants answered web-based questionnaires measuring anxiety and depression symptoms, fatigue, post-concussive symptoms, community integration and life satisfaction in the first three months post mTBI.



RESULTS: Post-concussive symptoms, fatigue and anxiety were not associated with community integration or life satisfaction. However, depressive symptoms were negatively associated with community integration and life satisfaction.



CONCLUSIONS: Among all acute post-concussive symptoms following mTBI, depressive symptoms seem to have strongest relationship with community integration and life satisfaction. Acute psychological intervention targeting these symptoms is strongly recommended.

