Abstract

Hydrocarbons from gasoline are toxins that can affect a multitude of organ systems based on the route of chemical intoxication exposure, with a majority involving oral ingestion or inhalation. Data is still incomplete concerning the systemic complications of gasoline ingestion due in part to variability in the chemical composition of various gasoline products. A 64-year-old female presented to her local emergency department following the ingestion of gasoline in a suicide attempt with altered mental status, hypotension, shortness of breath, tachypnea, sinus tachycardia, coarse rhonchi bilaterally, and hyperactive bowel sounds. Treatment upon admission included intravenous ampicillin/sulbactam, intubation, an intravenous fluid bolus, and ketamine to address the developing hypotension. The patient developed multiorgan failure and acute toxic encephalopathy despite medical interventions and hemodialysis. After four days, comfort care measures were initiated, and the patient passed away. Gasoline toxicity can have a profound effect on multiple organs based on the chemical properties and the route of exposure. These sequelae can be monitored through patient symptoms as well as radiologic imaging. Early supportive therapy and decontamination are vital in decreasing the morbidity and mortality associated with gasoline ingestion.

