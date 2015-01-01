Abstract

A central question not yet examined in the literature is whether regenerative braking provides a kinematic deceleration safety advantage in time and distance over traditional service braking. Also, whether drivers This research explores three conditions of braking (traditional service braking, low level of regenerative braking, and high level of regenerative braking) to determine any safety advantages regenerative braking offers. Thirty participants took part in a simulator study with a between-subjects study design, allocating 10 participants per condition. The study drive took place in a simulator and involved three braking events. The results showed a significant difference between the means of the three conditions for average deceleration of the vehicle in the time interval between the driver releasing the accelerator and pressing the brake for all three events showing RB did provide the drivers with a braking advantage. When events 1 and 2 were combined, there was also significance with maximum brake force.Practitioner Summary: This research looked to determine whether regenerative braking provides a deceleration safety advantage over traditional service braking. The results showed RB did provide the drivers with a braking advantage. The results also showed driver foot behavior differed with the RB High condition.

