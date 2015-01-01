Abstract

Paralympic Blind Association Football has the highest rate of injury of any Paralympic sport and head injuries are common. This study aims to quantify head impact incidence and magnitude in Blind Football, and to examine contributing factors. This Observational study based on a Blind Football Team comprising seven male athletes 28.63 years (SD 9.74, range 16-46) over 6 months. Head mounted impact sensors were used to measure the frequency and location of impacts, as well as their linear acceleration and rotational velocity. Cervical isometric strength and proprioception was measured. There were 374 impacts recorded in 212.5 athlete hours. There was a higher rate of impacts in matches than training (Incidence Risk Ratio 2.58, 95% CI 2.01-3.30). Greater cervical strength was associated with reduced linear acceleration of impacts (R(2) = 0.1912, p = .020). Blind Football players are exposed to a greater number of head impacts in matches than training. Neck muscle strength may influence magnitude of head impact forces in this sport but further study is required to further investigate.

