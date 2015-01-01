|
Citation
Larson T, Wyman A, Hurwitz DS, Dorado M, Quayle S, Shetler S. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 8: e100268.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
Abstract
Dynamic passive pedestrian detection (DPPD) has the potential to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of signalized intersections by cancelling unnecessary pedestrian service calls or extending the pedestrian phase to allow a pedestrian to safely finish crossing the street. This paper examines the accuracy and reliability of two thermal sensors and one optical sensor for DPPD at one mid-block crossing location and one signalized intersection in Washington County, Oregon.
Keywords
|
Dynamic passive pedestrian detection; Pedestrian; Sensor evaluation