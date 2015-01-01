|
Citation
|
Wang J, Zhang Z, Liu F, Lu G. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 9: e100315.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
For realistic traffic flow simulation and analysis, it is essential to discuss car-following behaviors in detail, while most studies only concentrate on the heterogeneity according to vehicle types based on the unstable observable variables. To overcome such shortcoming, this paper introduces car-following properties to represent car-following behaviors in different driving conditions. Based on a naturalistic trajectory dataset named The Next Generation Simulation Program (NGSIM), vehicles are divided into 7 classes based on driving conditions. The car-following model parameters of each vehicle, which have practical meanings, are considered as the car-following properties, and are calibrated by genetic algorithm (GA). And then, the heterogeneity of property is discussed based on Kolmogorov-Smirnov test (KS-test) and the rangeability to understand car-following behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car-following properties; Driving condition; Genetic algorithm; Heterogeneous driving behaviors; Model calibration