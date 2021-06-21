Abstract

In recent years, when an older driver who cannot immediately recognize, judge, and operate properly faces an unexpected situation, they often panic, which may cause a traffic accident. However, there has not yet been enough discussion about the coping skills of older drivers in the face of this unexpected situation. Therefore, this study discusses the coping skills of older drivers in the face of unexpected situations. Moreover, we propose a coping skills prediction system (CP system). The CP system predicts coping skills from the tilt angle and angular velocity of the left foot when an older driver is driving or preparing to start a car. The experiment carried out two phases, a phase of driving a car and a phase of preparing to start the car. In the driving phase, the young and older driver drive the car in a driving simulator. The average age of the young driver group was ± standard deviation = 20.6 ± 0.7 years, and the age of the older driver group was 78.5 ± 5.1 years. The driving route included 15 cases in which collision accidents are likely to occur. We analyzed the experimental results of the driving phase and clarified the predictors of coping skills. Moreover, we analyzed the correlation between the left foot movement in driving and the left foot movement during preparing to start the car. As a result of the experiment, there was a 0.84 correlation between the tilt angle of the left foot of the older driver in driving and the tilt angle of the left foot of the older driver in preparing to start the car. The result shows that the coping skills can be predicted from the tilt angle of the left foot of the older driver during preparing to start the car. We showed that the coping skill can be predicted with an accuracy of 92% or 94% on average from the tilt angle and the angular velocity of the left foot while driving or preparing to start the car. Moreover, we clarified that the tilt angle of the left foot of a driver without coping skills is perpendicular to the ground compared to a driver with coping skills. This study is expected to contribute to the prevention of traffic accidents that occur in the face of an unexpected situation.

Language: en