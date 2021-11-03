|
Citation
|
Tinella L, Caffò AO, Lopez A, Grattagliano I, Bosco A. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(3).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The driver's personality is a key human factor for the assessment of the fitness to drive (FTD), affecting driving decisions and behavior, with consequences on driving safety. No previous study has investigated the effectiveness of Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI)-2 scales for predicting the FTD. The present study aimed to compare two MMPI-2-based models of normal and pathological personality traits (i.e., Inventory of Driving-related Personality Traits (IVPE)-MMPI vs. Personality Psychopathology Five (PSY-5) scale) in predicting the cognitive FTD. One hundred young and eighty-seven adult active drivers completed the MMPI-2 questionnaire as a measure of personality and a computerized driving task measuring for resilience of attention (Determination Test (DT)), reaction speed (Reaction Test (RS)), motor speed (MS), and perceptual speed (Adaptive Tachistoscopic Traffic Perception Test (ATAVT)). The effects of age, gender, and education were also controlled.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognition; assessment; MMPI-2; personality; fitness-to-drive; regression models