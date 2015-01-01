Abstract

With the spread of smartphones, the use of smartphones may be useful in disaster prevention and disaster reduction. Among them, I thought disaster prevention apps would be particularly effective in times of disaster, so I sorted out the effectiveness of disaster prevention apps. Furthermore, we considered how many disaster prevention apps are installed and what characteristics are seen by the people who install them as an important theme, and conducted a survey and analysis this time. As a result of the analysis, the relation with the variable related to "ICT" which was considered as the initial hypothesis was low, and "awareness of disaster prevention" obtained the result with the highest relation. The next highest relationship was "Age" When we focused on the ages and analyzed them again by age group, we found characteristic results for each age group. Looking at these results, we examine how smart phones (disaster prevention app) can contribute to disaster prevention and mitigation in the future.

Language: ja