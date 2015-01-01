Abstract

An Emergency Rescue Evacuation Support System (ERESS) has been developed to detect a sudden disaster outbreak and give real time evacuation information of the disaster to evacuees. In this paper, we propose an evacuation guidance method with consideration for passage congestion by using iBeacon area and acceleration information. We judge the current states of ERESS terminal holders and recognize the passage congestion by gathering all terminal's states in an area. Then we understand the congestion of each area with sharing other area's congestion of terminals. Since we can change the evacuation route dynamically according to the passage congestion, we can give appropriate evacuation guidance to evacuees. We investigate the effectiveness of the proposed method by several evacuation guidance experiments.

Language: ja