Abstract

In the past decade, the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities has remained about the same level. One of strategies to protect vulnerable road users (VRUs) is to analyze the factors that cause traffic accident and then to deploy safety facilities. However, most traffic safety systems currently in operation rely on historical data, which is post-facto approach. Thus, it is necessary to prevent accident in advance and to respond in proactive manner before the accident. In this study, we propose a framework for potential pedestrian risk analysis using a multi-dimensional on-line analytical processing (OLAP), called SafetyCube, which enables decision-makers to understand the situations by scrutinizing interactive behaviors between vehicle and pedestrian. First, we collect the behavioral features of traffic-related objects (e.g., vehicles and pedestrians) extracted from closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) deployed on crosswalks throughout the overall urban, and accumulate them in a data warehouse over an extended period in order to construct a data cube model. Then, we conduct comprehensive analyses in multi-dimensional perspective using OLAP operations by varying the abstraction levels. Our analytical experiments are based on three scenarios, and the results show that the vehicle's movement patterns before entering the crosswalk, patterns of changes in speed of vehicles approaching to pedestrians, and so on. Through these results from the proposed analytical system, decision-makers can gain a better understanding of how the vehicles and pedestrians behave near the crosswalk by visualizing their interactions. Further, these insights would be reflected to improve the road environment safer. In order to validate the feasibility and applicability of the proposed system, we apply it to various crosswalks in Osan city, South Korea.

Language: en