SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu P, Fan WD. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2021; 44(2): 129-138.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/03081060.2020.1868088

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technologies are expected to improve the quality of intersection operations through Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Infrastructure-to-Vehicle (I2V) communications. This study investigates mobility and environmental impacts of CAVs on signalized intersections. With I2V communication capability, CAVs are able to receive the real-time traffic signal information while approaching the intersections. A speed control strategy for CAVs is developed and optimal speeds for CAVs are calculated based on their locations and signal conditions. The analysis is conducted in a mixed traffic environment with combination of regular vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and CAVs. The vehicle delay and emissions at the selected intersection are quantified with respect to different market penetration rates of CAVs. The results indicate that CAVs can reduce vehicle delay by as much as 46.06% and 33.47% in emissions compared to regular vehicles. The proposed strategy can effectively improve the mobility and environment at signalized intersections.


Language: en

Keywords

Connected and autonomous vehicles; Infrastructure-to-vehicle; signalized intersection; vehicle-to-Infrastructure

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print