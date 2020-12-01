|
Wang L, Li R, Wang C, Liu Z. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. Engl. Ed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
China's traffic safety attracts increasing research interest. Official data show that crashes in the western region of China are more severe than those in the eastern region. However, research on crash severity in western China is scarce. This study applied a hierarchical Bayesian logistic model to examine the significant factors related to crash and vehicle/driver levels and their heterogeneous impacts on the severity of drivers' injury. Crash data were collected from Lintao, a rural mountainous county in western China. A variable was proposed to measure the relative difference between the crashworthiness of one vehicle and the aggressivity of the other vehicle in the mixed traffic flow.
Keywords
Bayesian inference; Driver injury severity; Hierarchical model; Traffic crash; Transportation engineering; Western China rural mountainous county