Abstract

Poisoning is one of the commonest methods employed for committing suicide, especially in Developing countries like Bangladesh. In this retrospective study, a total of 114 organophosphorus poisoningcases autopsied at Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue, Dhaka, Bangladesh, were analyzed during the period from January 2016 to December 2017. Male predominance was noted accounting for 75% of total cases compared to females 25% cases. Most common age group involved was 21-30 years 31% followed by 31-40 years 22% belonging to lower socioeconomic status. Suicide was the commonest manner of death in majority of cases. The reason may be the increasing stress in the family and economic constraints. Accidental deaths due to occupational exposure or inhalation of OPC compounds are reported but in these cases mortality rate is less than that suicidal poisoning. To reduce poisoning cases proper emphasis should be given for safe use of pesticides and consciousness should becreated among the population about poisonous compounds.

Language: en