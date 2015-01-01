|
Citation
Sharmin S, Kamruzzaman M, Haque MM. J. Transp. Land Use 2021; 14(1): 417-439.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher University of Minnesota, Center for Transportation Studies)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The decline of children's independent mobility (CIM) is now a global concern. This study aims to identify the determinants of the territorial range (TR) of CIM, i.e., the geographical distance between home and places where children are allowed to wander. TR for both discretionary and nondiscretionary trips is studied based on data collected through a questionnaire survey, travel diary, and mapping of travel routes. The study sample was comprised of 151 children 9-14 years of age from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Built environment (BE) data were collected/derived through walkability audits of children's walking routes and spatial analyses. Children's TR was regressed by BE, socio-demographics, and perceptual factors. Three multiple regression models were estimated: overall TR, discretionary TR, and nondiscretionary TR.
Language: en
Keywords
built environment; children independent mobility; perception of local environment; space syntax; Territorial range