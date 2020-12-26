Abstract

Reduced mobility during Covid-19 lockdowns means fewer vehicles at risk of collision, but also an opportunity to speed on empty streets. Other collision risk factors that have changed during the pandemic include alcohol consumption, sleeping patterns, distraction, unemployment and economic uncertainty. Evidence on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on motor vehicle collisions is scarce, as such statistics are often released with a delay. The objective of this paper is to examine the impact of the first wave of the pandemic and the first lockdown on motor vehicle collisions and associated injuries and deaths in Greece. Using monthly data at the regional unit level, I provide descriptive evidence and subsequently follow a difference-in-difference econometric approach, comparing trends in 2020 to those of the previous five years while controlling for unemployment and petrol prices. I found a steep decline in collisions, injuries and deaths compared to what would have been otherwise expected. In March and April 2020, there were about 1,226 fewer collisions, 72 fewer deaths, 40 fewer serious injuries and 1,426 fewer minor injuries compared to what would have been expected in the absence of the pandemic.

Language: en