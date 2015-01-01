Abstract

Background

Community mobility, the ability to move about one's community by any mode of transportation, is vital to social participation and wellbeing, especially for older adults, however it is heavily reliant on private motor vehicles. Biopsychosocial risk factors mean that drivers may eventually need to stop driving. Preparation and gradual cessation have been identified as being key in the transition to non-driving; however, little is known about variation in drivers' activities across age groups, and whether drivers contemplate or plan for driving cessation. The aims of this study were to determine any age differences relating to mobility and social engagement patterns, driver identity, whether drivers recognise a need to adapt to non-driving futures, and how mobility needs might be met without driving.



Method

Participants were recruited from university participant pools and massive open online course (MOOC) platforms, social media, research participation databases, and snowball sampling. Respondents completed an online self-reported questionnaire, consisting of items assessing the travel patterns and transport preferences across a sample of 605 participants, aged 18-85 years. Differences in social participation, mobility and recognising and/or planning for driving cessation were explored across age groups.



Results

Drivers identified personally important places accessed by driving. Content analysis revealed two themes. The first of these we titled Routine and Practical, which contained few codes but was frequently endorsed. The second theme, Life Enriching, contained many codes and demonstrated the richness of drivers' community activities. Analysis of quantitative data revealed older drivers perceived greater life change due to driving cessation and were more aware of potential future driving cessation, but were less willing to move house to be closer to transport and services. Frequency of and satisfaction with socialising were comparable for age groups, highlighting the importance of discretionary travel across the lifespan. No significant differences were found for driving cessation planning between age groups; despite greater awareness of driving cessation, older drivers engaged in the same amount of cessation planning as other groups.



Discussion

The present study demonstrates the similarities across age groups in terms of variety in social activities, providing a timely reminder of the need to consider discretionary mobility of all age groups, and a need to provide appropriate resources to prompt driving cessation planning.

