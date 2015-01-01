Abstract

Background

Busy and poor road infrastructure along routes to school poses high risk of traffic injury for children and adolescents. Ensuring every young person's safe journey to and from school is fundamental to achieving reductions in road injuries and Sustainable Development Goal 3.6. However, there is little evidence reporting adolescent's views about their school travel from low and middle income countries. This study aims to understand adolescent's perceptions of injury risks on their journey to school in Nepal.



Methods

We used Photo-Elicitation Interview (PEI) methods to collect data from fourteen purposively identified adolescents (12-16 years) who walk to Tribhuwan Secondary School along the East-West Highway which is known to be at high risk of crashes in Makwanpur, Nepal. The participants used a camera to record parts of their journey, which they perceived as dangerous or safe. Photographs were used as prompts during an interview afterwards. Interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed, translated and analysed thematically.



Results

The identified themes were categorised as either environmental or behavioural factors. The adolescents were scared to walk on narrow roadsides because of speeding vehicles. They also found crossing the road dangerous because of the lack of designated pedestrian crossings and disregard shown by drivers. Poor visibility caused by random roadside parking and trees also increased the sense of road danger.



Conclusion

Adolescents expressed multiple concerns which made their journeys difficult and dangerous. They illustrated issues such as poor road condition, inadequate pedestrian crossings and traffic signs, narrow roadsides, vehicle speeding and overtaking, failing to obey traffic rules and regulation -providing evidence that could be shared with the authorities to improve road safety near schools.

