Journal Article

Citation

Stinchcombe A, Marchese C, Fossum S, Gagnon S, Naglie G, Rapoport MJ, Weaver B, Bédard M. J. Transp. Health 2021; 20: e101011.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jth.2021.101011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Introduction
Driving is a primary means of mobility. Driving cessation is associated with poor mental health outcomes, including increased risk of depression. We investigated the relationship between driving status and depression symptoms in a large Canadian sample of mid-aged and older adults. We examined whether social support buffers the relationship between driving status and depression symptoms as well as whether the effects depend on gender.

METHODS: Data were drawn from baseline data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA), a large prospective study of health and aging. At baseline, 1165 participants were classified as former drivers; 40,840 participants were classified as current drivers. Through hierarchical linear regression models, we examined whether the effect of driving status on depression symptoms (CESD-10) was moderated by social support indices (MOS-SSS).

RESULTS: Driving cessation was associated with higher symptoms of depression (B = 0.539, 95% CI, 0.237 to 0.842, p < .001). The relationship between driving status and depression symptoms was moderated by social support indices. Former driving men who reported low social support had the greatest number of depression symptoms; the effect of driving status on depression symptoms became attenuated at higher levels of social support.

CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the importance of social support in offsetting poor mental health outcomes associated with driving cessation.


Language: en

Keywords

Driving cessation; Gender; Mental health; Older drivers; Social support

