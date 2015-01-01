Abstract

Introduction

Since the 1st October 2008, in France, all vehicles must be equipped with a safety kit including a high-visibility vest and a warning triangle. The main purpose of this measure was to improve the safety of pedestrians who are near vehicles that have broken down or have had a crash. The objective of the research presented in this paper was to study the evolution of pedestrian collisions occurred on rural roads near an immobile vehicle after the obligation.



Method

Investigations covered two French departments and the 2005-2011 period. The years 2005-2007 was chosen as the "before" period, whereas the years 2009-2011 was chosen as the "after" period. Change in the proportion of the crash scenario "undetected pedestrian near an immobile vehicle" (UPIV) amongst all the pedestrian crashes recorded outside urban areas after the obligation, was examined.



Results

A stagnation in the proportion of pedestrian crashes corresponding to the UPIV crash scenario throughout both departments was observed. The proportion went from 27% during the before period to 28% during the after period. The Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test showed that there was no significant difference (p = 1.00 and common odds ratio = 0.982; 95% CI [0.439; 2.190]). Detailed study of crashes suggest that this lack of change could be explained by the fact that automobile drivers who have to get out of their vehicles after a breakdown or a crash rarely wear their high-visibility vest and do not put out their warning triangle.



Conclusions

Mandatory safety kit has not had the expected impact. Implications for prevention are discussed.

