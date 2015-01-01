Abstract

Introduction

Walking and cycling to school is a convenient way to incorporate physical activity into the daily lives of children and adolescents. This study aimed to investigate the association of intrapersonal and interpersonal correlates with active commuting to school in Brazilian adolescents.

Methods

Baseline data from the intervention program "Movimente" in 2017 involving 7th to 9th year students from municipal schools in Florianópolis, Brazil were analyzed. The outcome was obtained through the question "In a typical (normal) week, how many days do you go to school and return on foot or by bike?", and their answers (0-7 days) were dichotomized (5-7 days and 0-4 days). Sociodemographic variables (gender, age, socioeconomic status and school shift) and psychosocial factors (assessed from the sum of the scores of a Likert scale) were self-reported. Binary logistic regression was performed.

Results

A positive relationship was observed among perceptions of improved physical fitness (OR: 1.30; 95% CI: 1.04; 1.64), safety in practicing physical activity (PA) (OR: 1.33; 95% CI: 1.03; 1.72), performance of PA even without professional guidance (OR: 1.26; 95% CI: 1.06; 1.50); and the company of peers to practice PA (OR: 1.18; 95% CI: 1.02; 1.35) with active commuting to school.

Conclusion

Perceiving yourself physically active, feeling safe, having the support of peers to practice PA and to practice it even without guidance are factors associated with a greater probability of actively going to school.

Language: en