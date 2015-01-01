Abstract

Introduction

Cycling offers significant benefits for disabled people in the form of independent mobility and improved management of chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity through increased physical activity. However, disabled people in the UK have a lower propensity to cycle than the general population. This is often assumed to reflect lower levels of interest and reduced capability to cycle, although there is little reported evidence on the actual cycling experiences of disabled people. This study contributes to knowledge in the field by exploring the infrastructural and environmental challenges negotiated by a group of disabled people who currently cycle and utilise the cycle network in Swindon - a typical large town in the UK.



Methods

Focus groups and in-depth interviews were conducted with 16 disabled cyclists and support workers from an inclusive cycling centre. Some participant also chose to take part in a 'ride-along' interview to complement participants' own accounts with observational data.



Results

Participants who used adapted cycles experienced the greatest difficulties in using the cycle network and generally considered their cycles unsuitable for transportation purposes. This was due to both physical obstructions and a requirement to 'dismount' in pedestrianised areas where cycling is prohibited. Compared with adapted cycle-users, participants with 'invisible disabilities' using standard cycles experienced a greater sense of vulnerability when cycling in motor traffic, as drivers exhibited less care around them. Financial and social barriers to cycling also emerged strongly in participants' accounts.



Conclusions

Many challenges faced by disabled cyclists reflect those experienced by non-disabled cyclists, but barriers are much more profound for disabled people. Public authorities need to improve the inclusivity of cycling in towns through measures such as: creating pathways to help more disabled people progress from learning to cycle to cycling independently; regular audits of the network using an adapted cycle; and legally recognising cycles as mobility aids.

